Princess and the Frog re-telling set to delight youngsters at Worksop Library

Nottingham Playhouse Theatre Company will perform a magical re-telling of The Princess and the Frog at Worksop Library this month.

The show, which is suitable for children aged four plus and their parents, is set to take place on Saturday, January 21 from 11am.

It tells the story of a spoilt princess who steals a golden ball to play with in the palace gardens and her unlikely friendship with a magic frog.

Booking is strongly advised. Tickets for library members are £3 for children, accompanying adults are free.

Tickets for non-library members are £5 per child or adult.

To book or for more information, call the library on 01909 535353 or visit www.inspireculture.org.uk