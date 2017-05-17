Portsmouth fan caught with cocaine at Stags match

A Portsmouth fan who was caught with cocaine during a match at Mansfield Town FC told magistrates he bought it because he got “a bit excited the night before.”

Jake Szabados, 25, of Leith Avenue, Fareham, Hampshire, admitted possessing a small amount of the Class A drug for personal use when he appeared before Mansfield magistrates, on Wednesday.

The bench was asked to consider a football banning order after the offence on April 29.

Szabados told magistrates: “It was just a mistake. I am not addicted to drugs or a violent person. I got a bit excited the night before when I bought it and I have regretted it since.”

He was fined £260, with £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge. The drugs were forfeited and destroyed.

Magistates “saw no reason” to impose a banning order.