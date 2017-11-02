Poorly Worksop man will be hit by drink drive ban

A poorly Worksop man’s ban for drink driving will affect him and his wheelchair-using partner, a court heard.

Leslie Nicholson’s car was stopped in Costhorpe, at 9.15pm, on October 1, following a tip off from a member of the public.

A test revealed he had 62 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 milliltres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Nicholson, 54, of Hawthorne Way, Carlton-in-Lindrick, admitted driving with excess alcohol when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on

Simon Greaves, mitigating, said Nicholson, who suffers from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and looks after his partner, who is a wheelchair user, “relies upon his vehicle for mobility.”

“He had been to visit a relative in Nottingham and stopped off in Worksop for a drink,” said Mr Greaves. “He didn’t appreciate he was over the limit at the time.”

Nicholson was fined £120, and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 government tax.

He was banned for 16 months, but was offered a drink drive rehabilitation course, which will reduce the length of the disqualification by 16 weeks if completed before September 2018.