“Poorly conceived” Sutton garage burglary yielded coins

Two young men who broke into a Sutton garage in a “poorly conceived plan” after they spotted a broken window came away with coins, a court heard.

Reece Gilbert and Kyle Gladwin were arrested at Eden Tyre Sales, on Coxmoor Road, after they triggered the alarm at around 1.30am, on October 27.

Gladwin admitted taking around £50 in coins, while Gilbert told officers he took a small folding knife from a worktop, because he “was interested in knives”, said prosecutor Robert Carr.

Gilbert, 21, of no fixed abode, and Gladwin, 20, of High Close, Annesley, admitted burglary when they appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Monday.

The court heard Gilbert no previous convictions, while Gladwin committed a non-dwelling burglary, in June 2014.

Chris Perry, mitigating, said: “They saw a broken window and hatched a very stupid plan. They didn’t cause any greater damage.

“Both these young men should know better and do know better.

“They have no drink or drug problems and are supported by their famillies.

“It seems to me the pair of them will learn a pretty expensive lesson. I don’t think they will do it again. It was a poorly conceived plan.”

Gladwin told police he wanted money to buy Christmas presents for his daughter after his benefits had been suspended. Gilbert was waiting for seasonal work on a fair.

Gladwin was fined £60 and Gilbert was fined £50. They were both told to pay £50 compensation, with court costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £30.