Polly is keeping it in the family

Bassetlaw artist Polly Warren is opening a new exhibition linocuts at The Hub in Retford next month.

Called It Runs in the Family, the exhibition will run from October 13 to November 18 and will include work by members of Polly’s family as well as herself.

Polly has been a nurse and teacher in her life but since she retired, her passion has been for linocut printmaking.

She attended an exhibition of prints many years ago and it ignited something within her that she would see grow into her staging exhibitions of her own.

An opportunity arose for her to attend a three-day summer school course with the renowned artist Richard Bawden .

She was so inspired that she went back year after year.

Polly eventually established her own studio in her

garage back home in Nottinghamshire and set to work capturing memories of gardens and places in her artworks.

She has continued to enjoy printmaking into her retirement.

Her art has since been displayed in many galleries and exhibitions including the Harley at Welbeck, the Ferens at Hull, Doncaster Art Gallery and Museum as well as the Ropewalk at Barton. She also had a solo exhibition in the Spotlight Gallery at Newark Town Hall.

She is a member of Retford Art Society and takes part in the annual Open Studios of Nottinghamshire.