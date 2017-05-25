Police show support for vigil to victims of Manchester terror attack

Nottinghamshire Police Chief Constable, Craig Guildford, and Police and Crime Commissioner, Paddy Tipping, are due to attend a vigil to the victims of the Manchester bombing today (Thursday, May 25).

The event, at 6pm at Speakers Corner in the Old Market Square, Nottingham, has been organised by Nottingham charity Himmah which supports individuals and families in need, refugees and communities being discriminated against as part of its #YourNeighbours campaign.

The aim of the event is to show solidarity and stand together against terrorism.

Himmah is one of the member institutions of Nottingham Citizens, an alliance of faith communities, unions, charities, housing associations and educational organisations working for justice and the common good of Nottinghamshire.

CC Guildford said: “It is important at times like this that we come together as the community of Nottinghamshire to show our solidarity with Manchester and those affected by Monday’s tragedy.

“Communities are always stronger when they work together and this event is a public demonstration that we will not be divided by acts of terror.”

Paddy Tipping said: “As a parent and a grandparent I understand the deep concern in and around Manchester after this experience. Our thoughts are with them.

“Like Manchester, Nottinghamshire is a strong community. Let’s build on that strength and continue to treat everyone with respect.”