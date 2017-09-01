Police Officer recruitment now open

Nottinghamshire Police has launched its latest round of recruitment for Police Constables, with anyone interested encouraged to apply before midnight on Friday, September 22.

Police officers have one of the toughest, most demanding jobs there is; yet it is also one of the most rewarding.

If you think you’ve got what it takes to become a police officer, Nottinghamshire Police wants to hear from you.

The launch comes after last month’s news that the force will be recruiting a total of 200 officers in 2017/18 and has ambitions to recruit even more in 2018/19.

If you want new experiences every day and an exciting and rewarding career with opportunities to develop yourself, becoming a Police Constable could be for you.

Police and Crime Commissioner, Paddy Tipping said: “I know that people want to see more police officers and PCSOs on their streets and neighbourhoods.

“They want to see a visible, easily accessible police presence in their communities. I can understand that, which is why I have been working hard with the force to secure enough sustainable funding for an increase in officer numbers.

Nottinghamshire Police Chief Constable, Craig Guildford said: “We’ve been recruiting for a range of roles, from volunteer Special Constables to front-line regular officers, and we look forward to that recruitment continuing over the months to come.

“We want to recruit talented people with a diverse range of skills and experience who are committed to making a difference to the communities that we serve.

“Recruiting from the widest pool of people will mean we recruit individuals who can speak other languages, understand other cultures and lifestyles and are willing to use those skills to the benefit of the community and the organisation. “We would therefore encourage and welcome applications from under-represented groups who will help us enhance our service offer even further to the people of Nottinghamshire.

“As you can see from the photos taken at our training school, we have recruited heavily already in 2017 with officers, PCSOs, transferees of officers and PIOs all arriving, but we still want more people to apply. It’s a great time to be joining Nottinghamshire Police.”

Over the coming weeks, Nottinghamshire Police will be offering a range of opportunities for anyone interested in applying to find out more about the role. The Force’s Chief Officer Team will also be in attendance answering any of your questions too.

The force have a number of seminar events so you can learn more about role including one on Thursday, September 14, from 6pm to 8pm in Great Central Road, Mansfield.

Prospective applicants are encouraged to follow the dedicated ‘Nottinghamshire Police Careers’ Facebook and Twitter pages for news and information about the roles, as well as receiving updates from two trainee police officers, PC Jamie Hinks and PC Matt Mason, who will be tweeting about their experiences as officers in training using the @PCJamieHinks and @PCMattMason Twitter pages, respectively.

To find out more about becoming a Nottinghamshire Police officer visit www.nottinghamshire.police.uk/makeadifference