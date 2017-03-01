Police issue warning after distraction burglaries in Nottinghamshire

Police are warning Nottinghamshire residents to be vigilant after two reported distraction burglaries which they believe are linked.

The first happened at a house in Regina Crescent, Ravenshead, at about 9.45am on Monday February 27.

The suspect asked the elderly victim if she could change a two pound coin for two pound coins before entering the house uninvited. He then grabbed hold of her purse and tried to take notes out of it before leaving.

The second burglary happened at a property in Hanson Crescent, Hucknall, at about noon on Monday.

The suspect approached the elderly victim and asked if she had two pound coins for a single two pound coin.

She checked her purse and said she couldn't change the money before inviting him to her home nearby.

She took him upstairs to change the money before dropping some on the floor.

The suspect helped her pick up the money but took it himself before leaving the property.

The victim noticed £500 had gone missing from her home.

The suspect in both burglaries is described as being in his mid 30s and spoke poor English with an Eastern European accent.

He has very dark black hair with a funny curl on his forehead, olive-toned skin and dark brown eyes. He was smartly dressed wearing a long dark black coat, possibly made from wool and which came past his knees.

Anyone with any information about the burglaries or who has been a victim of a similar incident is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident numbers 323 (Ravenshead) and 327 (Hucknall) of Monday 27 February 2017.

For advice on dealing with unexpected callers at your door visit https://www.nottinghamshire.police.uk/advice/prevention/distraction