Police investigate ‘sex assault’ in Worksop town centre

Police are investigating a report that a woman was sexually assaulted in Worksop town centre.

The incident happened in the Priory Centre car park in Bridge Place, at between 1am and 2am yesterday (Sunday, September 10).

The offender has not been identified and enquiries are ongoing.

The area was extremely busy at the time and officers are appealing for anyone who used the car park and saw anything that could assist the enquiry to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 90 of September 10.