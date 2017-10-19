Police hunt for vehicle used in three Notts crimes

Nottinghamshire Police are investigating three incidents in the county where it’s believed the same vehicle was involved.

A force spokesman said: “A dark coloured Audi car was seen leaving Rectory Road, Retford after the windows of a car were smashed in at around 10.30pm on Monday, October 16.

“A black Audi was also seen being used by two offenders after a break-in in Edwards Lane, Sherwood at around 8.30pm on Tuesday, October.

“Then 15 minutes later, we received a report of two men getting into a black Audi after trying to break into a house in Nottingham Road, Nuthall.”

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the Retford, Sherwood and Nuthall areas or have any information which could help, contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident 833 if 17 October.