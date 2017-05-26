Police forces will receive support from the strategic policing reserve

The East Midlands police forces are set to receive support from the strategic policing reserve.

This means that Nottinghamshire, Lincolnshire and Derbyshire will receive a number of additional firearms officers to support policing.

These additional firearms officers will be deployed into public places from this evening (Friday, May 26). They are there to offer reassurance and act as a deterrent while the UK is seeing the critical threat level.

These officers are in addition to the resources the forces already have, and offer resilience to local officers who have been working tirelessly since the terror attack in Manchester on Monday night.

The strategic policing reserve is made up of police officers from the Civil Nuclear Authority, Ministry of Defence Police and British Transport Police.

At this stage there is still no intention to deploy the military to the East Midlands.