Police Chief Constable responds to Manchester terror attack

Nottinghamshire Police’s Chief Constable has responded to the Manchester terror attack with this message.

Chief Constable Craig Guildford said: “Our thoughts are with the families of those who have died and those who have been injured following this horrific incident in Manchester.

“Our policing colleagues and the other emergency services are continuing to do an outstanding job in difficult circumstances in the devastating aftermath of this attack, and we are also thinking of them.

“Families and many young people were out to enjoy a concert at the Manchester Arena, with some of those not returning home. We are saddened and shocked to hear that 22 victims have died, and 59 people have been injured.

“We have sent specialist resources to assist Greater Manchester Police (GMP) overnight as part of the response to this incident.

“The most important thing for everyone, both in Nottinghamshire and across the UK, is to remain vigilant and if you have suspicions, tell us. If you see something that concerns you, report it.

“Terrorists aim to create distrust and fear in our communities and we will not let this happen. We will be working with colleagues within the National Counter Terrorist Policing Network, other police forces and UK intelligence services to establish what happened in Manchester and assessing our plans here to take all steps possible to keep our communities are safe.

“Today is a sad day for us all, and here in Nottinghamshire, as we go about our business we must stand together during this difficult time.”

Those with images or footage from last night’s incident should upload them to ukpoliceimageappeal.co.uk or ukpoliceimageappeal.com.

The Anti-Terrorist Hotline number is 0800 789321.

Emergency numbers for those concerned for loved ones in Manchester are 0161 856 9400 or 0161 856 9900.