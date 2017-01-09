Poet officially opened primary school’s new classroom

School children in Newton on Trent were paid a visit by poet Paul Cookson who opened new classroom and extension.

Newton on Trent Primary School underwent a transformation during the summer of 2016, with a new extension and the creation of an additional classroom.

On Thursday, January 5, they celebrated their new look village school by inviting local children’s poet Paul Cooksonto official open the new facilities.

Paul addressed the whole school and their parents for an hour in the morning, using the wonderful world of poetry to think about the improvements the school has made, and will then work with individual classes.

Headteacher, Alyson Bristow, said: “We wanted to have an official opening for the new part of the school, and to welcome our new teacher, Charlotte Wadsworth, and wanted it to be fun and relevant to the children.

“Paul Cookson agreed to come along and he undertook poetry workshops with the children, having fun with poetry as the children describe life in their school.

“During the workshops, the children produced their own piece of poetry, which they performed to the rest of the school, when Paul Cookson cut the red ribbon and declared the new building officially open.

“Being such a small school, everyone in the school gets to see the advantage of the new facilities, and they were enthusiastically reading Paul Cookson’s poetry in readiness for this event.”

Newton on Trent Church of England Primary School is one of the smallest village primary schools in Lincolnshire, and currently is home to 43 pupils as well as a pre-school setting, Sunbeams.

To arrange a visit or if you would like your child to attend this school call 01777 228365 or email enquiries@newton-on-trent.lincs.sch.uk.