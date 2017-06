Poet Hollie McNish will be appearing at Worksop library next month as part of the Inspire Poetry Festival, which is running at libraries acorss the county.

Hollie’s most recent book, Nobody Told Me, was recently awarded the Ted Hughes prize and her next, Plum, is out soon.

She is at Worksop on July 13, for details and tickets, go to http://bit.ly/2qAyJKT