PLEASE SHARE: Police appeal over missing 15-year-old

Officers are concerned for the safety of a 15-year-old who has been missing from the New Ollerton area since Tuesday (January 10).

Jake Anderson is described as white, of medium build and is around 5ft 1ins tall.

He has short blonde hair and was last seen wearing bottle green hooded Mac coat, black hoody with white writing, jeans and a black Lacoste trainers although he may have a change of clothes.

If you have seen Jake or have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 850 of January 10.