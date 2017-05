Homelessness charity HOPE is hosting a games night at Worksop Masonic Hall on July 7..

The evening will consist of, heads and tails bingo, regular bingo and a quiz.

Tickets are £6 per person (includes pie & peas) or £3 on the door (not including food),.

Please contact HOPE prior to the event, if you plan on attending on 01909 531294 ext.29.