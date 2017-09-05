Plans submitted for an RAF Fire Fighting museum at former Eminox site in Gainsborough

A disused warehouse in Gainsborough could soon be brought back into use as an RAF Fire Fighting museum.

A planning application has beensubmitted to West Lindsey District Council to temporarily change the former Eminox site in North Warren Road, Gainsborough, into a museum.

The museum has had to relocate from RAF Scampton due to being given formal notice by the RAF in December 2016.

This change of use application ensures that the Museum has a new home for the Fire Museum with a secure future in Lincolnshire, given the County’s strong links with the RAF both past, present and future, while also offering an educational visitors experience.

Gainsborough Place Board Chairman, Steve Gelder, said: “I am delighted to have this exciting new visitor experience opening up in Gainsborough.

“The town has great potential and with the opening of the new hotel and other visitor attractions the town really will be a great place to visit.”

The museum is leasing the site and buildings over a fiveyear period and then it will be reviewed.

The museum is a voluntary organisation consisting of volunteers and include both serving and ex-forces personnel, ex-local authority firefighters, ex industrial and airport firefighters, and members of the public with no fire service experience who simply want to be involved.

For more information about the plans and other planning applications visit www.west-lindsey.gov.uk.