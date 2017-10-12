Plans are underway to improve Gainsborough roads

Gainsborough motorists will soon see improvements to their journey’s as a package of works, which includes carriageway resurfacing and improving traffic signals, is now underway.

The works will be carried out in three separate phases, with the final set of improvements coming to an end on Friday, December 8.

The first phase started on Monday, October 9, and will be completed by Friday, November 24, will see traffic signals and pedestrian crossing facilities at the junction of Thorndike Way and Heapham Road upgraded, as well as existing footways resurfaced.

The second phase of works will take place from Monday, October 23, to Friday 24 November. This set of works will see sections of carriageway resurfaced, with all road markings and pedestrian crossing traffic detection systems replaced.

The resurfacing will be carried out overnight between 7pm and 6am, Monday to Friday. A detailed programme of phase two works, including road closures, diversion routes and other traffic management, will be made available closer to the works.

The final phase of works will take place from Monday, November 27, to Friday, December 8, and includes resurfacing at the Thorndike Way/Heapham Road junction, including each approach and exit.

A highways spokesperson said: “All of the improvements we’ll be carrying out over the next two months are essential to keeping the Gainsborough’s road network up-and-running. Taking care of essential maintenance now, as part of one package, will mean less disruption for residents and commuters in the future.

“We intend to do everything we can to minimise the impact these planned improvements might cause.

“However, due to the nature of the works, there will inevitably be some disruptions, so we ask residents and road users to remain patient, as any short-term inconvenience will be greatly outweighed by the long-term benefits.”

“These improvements are being funded using part of the £5.4m allocated to the authority by the Department of Transport (DfT) from its National Productivity Investment Fund.”

For more details about the roadworks and diversions visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks.