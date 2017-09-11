Ping raised a record breaking amount at charity golf day

Gainsborough-based PING Europe has now raised more than £200,000 for charities after its 20th annual Charity Golf Day brought in a record-breaking amount for worthwhile causes in the area.

Held at Gainsborough Golf Club the event raised £18,000, the most accumulated in any year since the event was first established back in 1998.

Celebrating the success of the event’s 20th year, John Clark, Managing Director of PING Europe, said: “We are extremely proud to have reached this significant milestone.

“We have been a local Gainsborough business since 1973 and employ over 200 local people.

“Giving back to the community is something that has always been very important to the Solheim Family, who are the owners of our world-renowned golf brand, PING.”

The charities benefitting from the money raised at the event are Gainsborough House, Gainsborough Heritage Centre, Lives, Gainsborough Crime and Punishment Museum and Gainsborough Hospital Palliative Care Unit.

Any Gainsborough-based charities that would like to be involved in this event in future should register their interest through the Sales Office at Gainsborough Golf Club.