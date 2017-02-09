PICTURES: Hundreds turn out to funeral of Leonne Weeks

Hundreds turned out to pay their respects to murdered Dinnington teenager Leonne Weeks at her funeral today.

The service for the “beautiful” schoolgirl was held at St Leonard’s Church this afternoon (Thursday, February 9.

9 Feb 2017...Funeral of murdered teenager Leonne Weeks is held at St Leonards Church in Dinnington , South Yorkshire. Picture Scott Merrylees

A procession followed a horse-drawn hearse carrying Leonne’s coffin, which was pink and covered in hearts.

The 16-year-old was found stabbed to death on a path off Lordens Hill in Dinnington on January 16.

In a statement, Leonne’s family said was “loved and sadly missed”.

Shea Peter Heeley, 18, of Doe Quarry Lane, Dinnington, is to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on 17 February on suspicion of her murder.