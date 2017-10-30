Pensioners enjoy a free Chinese treat

A group of Bawtry pensioners were treated to a free meal at top Chinese restaurant in the town to celebrate a special festival.

For the third year running, the China Rose opened its doors to local pensioners to celebrate Chongyang, the Chinese Festival of the ancestors.

A large party of 170 pensioners were treated to a three-course Chinese meal with tea, coffee, drinks and live music by a 1940’s style swing band Swingamathing – all completely free of charge.

Friends and family of China Rose worked as volunteers for the day serving the elderly guests.

The restaurant also arranged for some of the guests, who didn’t have transport, to be picked up and taken back home pre and post the event.

Gifts were also presented to the eldest gentleman, lady and couple, a birthday guest and also a couple of newly weds.

Margaret Hinks, one of those who attended, said: “We had fabulous food, a never-ending supply of drinks and a great turn of entertainment.

“Many many thanks to the China Rose.”

Anne Shillitto, another of the local diners, added: “My husband and I had a fantastic afternoon.”

Carly Hui, manager of China Rose, said: “Chongyang is a very important festival in our calendar and we thought that this was a fantastic way to celebrate and respect our elders in the town where we have had our restaurant for more than 30 years.

“Family is held in very high esteem in Chinese culture with the young and elderly receiving extra special attention.

“Celebrating this traditional Chinese festival with our local community was very special and will be an afternoon that we will all remember for years to come.”