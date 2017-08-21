Pensioner rescued from roof in Bircotes

A 74-year-old man has been rescued after becoming stranded on a roof in Bircotes.
The incident took place on Droversdale Road in Bircotes at 11.48am this morning (Monday, August 21).
Firefighters from Retford and Worksop attended, as well as a specialist rescue team from Newark.
Upon arrival they found a gentleman stranded on a roof.
He was unable to get down so they used a standard nine metre ladder, and a roof crawl ladder, to get him to safety.
The incident was declared closed at around 12.30pm.
Almost Done!
Registering with Retford Trader and Guardian means you're ok with our terms and conditions.