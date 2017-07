A motorist has been banned from driving for a year after he was caught driving under the influnce of drugs.

Jerry Maughan, 24, of Lea Road Wes, Gainsborough, had 7.6 micrograms of the drug, Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, per litre of blood.

He was also fined £150, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.