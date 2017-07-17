One lane of the A620 to close for roadworks

One lane of the A620 Gainsborough Road in North Wheatley will be closed on Friday, July 28.
The lane will be closed between 9.30am and 3.30pm.
The closure is to allow for gully cleansing to take place.
