One lane closed on M1 near Worksop

A broken down vehicle is causing delays on the M1 this afternoon (Wednesday, May 10).
There is one of four lanes closed between junctions 30 and 31 on the northbound carriageway.
Normal traffic conditions are expected between 4.45pm and 5pm.
