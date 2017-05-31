Ollerton mum threw lit cig and wine bottle at cop

An Ollerton mum threw a lit cigarette and an empty wine bottle at a police officer because she thought they had her mobile phone SIM card, a court heard.

Samantha Brown banged on the door of Ollerton police station on May 16, and demanded the SIM card be returned after officers attended her home, said Daniel Pietryka, prosecuting.

The court also heard she smashed the window of her upstairs front room on Yew Tree Road, on May 30.

Brown, 20, admitted threatening or abusive behaviour and criminal damage, when she appeared before magistrates in Mansfield, on Wednesday.

The court heard Brown’s offending had started very recently.

Tim Haines, mitigating, said: “The police are sympathetic to her situation. She realises she has significant problems with alcohol.”

He said Brown had mental health issues, after her two children were taken into care, but she hadn’t accessed any help.

“This is a cry for help rather than deliberate offending,” he said.

Sentencing was adjourned to June 15, when Brown will face further charges of criminal damage and assaulting a police officer, and she was bailed until then.