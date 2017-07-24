Ollerton man banned for 5 years was 4 times over the limit after 3 day bender

A tormented Ollerton driver who was more than FOUR times over the limit after a THREE day bender has been banned for FIVE years, a court heard.

Mark Butcher’s Vauxhall Corsa was spotted by an eye witness as it mounted the kerb, swerved across the road and clipped a metal post before it hit a signpost, on Marnham Road, Tuxford, at 10.50am, on July July 7.

A test revealed he had 159 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Daniel Pietryka said: “In police interview, he thought his coffee had been spiked with vodka that morning and he had three cups.

“He later said he had been on a three day bender of drinking.”

Butcher, 44, of Dove Croft, New Ollerton, admitted driving with excess alcohol when he appeared before magistrates in Mansfield, on Monday.

The court heard he had a previous conviction for drink driving, and was banned for 18 months, in September 2012.

Ian Pridham, mitigating, said Butcher had “been letting things get on top of him for a long period time”, as a result of his time as a residential social worker when two of the children he was looking after passed away.

Probation officer Cheryl Nisbett said Butcher had not been taking anti-depressant medication.

She said: “His alcohol problems started about seven years ago when he was a social worker. He feels responsible even though he was completely exonerated. He has used alcohol to block things out.”

Mr Pridham said: “He is mortified at what he has done and finding himself back before the court. He feels he has let the community down. He is someone who will help others before himself.

“But he has accepted that he needs expert help to sort out his problems.”

He said Butcher held “responsible jobs” in the past, in the navy and as a community protection worker, and had been trying to find work as a sporting coach.

Butcher was given a four month prison sentence, suspended for a year.

He must also carry out a six month treatment order with 15 days of a rehabilitation activity.

He was banned from driving for five years. He was offered a drink drive rehabilitation course, which if completed by February 2021, will reduce his disqualification by a quarter.

He must also pay £85 costs and a £115 victim surcharge.