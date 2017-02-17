VIDEO: How to make your phone think you are Lego Batman

Ever wanted to feel like a superhero for a day?
Well now if you’re a fan of Batman, you can use your Apple phone to become your favourite superhero - even just for a short while. To celebrate the launch of the Lego Batman movie, Apple has added a new feature using its voice activated assistant Siri. Simply say ‘hey computer’ to Siri and you’ll get a variety of interesting responses, including: “Welcome home, sir. FYI, Robin is trying on costumes in the Batcave again. He’s doing some pirouettes in Batryshnikov.”