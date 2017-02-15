Do you have the most embarrassing school photo in Notts?

Everyone has a cringe-worthy school portrait they'd rather keep hidden. Well here's your chance to show them off for national competition.

People in Nottinghamshire are being challenged to to face their ears and share their school portraits for a chance to win £75 worth of clothing vouchers.

It doesn't matter when they were taken - old or new, the supplier of school uniforms Banana Moon Clothing is holing a competition to pitch the awful hairstyles against the punched-up faces in search of the UK's best shots.

Alex Grace, Managing Director of the personalised clothing brand, said: “As a supplier of school uniforms, we’ve seen how uniforms have changed over the years and decided to uncover some of the funniest school photographs that have been taken over the decades.

“We all have that one picture that has haunted us throughout our school years, but now many of us have grown up we’re hoping that people will see the funny side to these and join in the fun with us.”

Send in your embarrassing school photos to our Facebook page so we can share them, and enter the competition here for a chance to tin £75.