Notty shows off some Edwardian styles

A range of authentic Edwardian costume was paraded before a fascinated audience at the June meeting of the North Notts Creative Textiles Group in Retford.

Fine silk dresses with intricate lace and beading brought to life the era as seen in the Downton television series.

Exquisite shoes and flowery hats completed the picture, expertly presented and explained by their owner, Notty Hornblower.

Notty is the founder and curator of the Hope House Costume Museum in Derbyshire.

There she displays her huge collection of original costume from the last two centuries, which includes hundreds of bridal gowns and accessories.

The North Notts Creative Textiles Group meets on the first Wednesday of the month at 7pm at the Goodwin Hall in Retford.

Visitors are always welcome.