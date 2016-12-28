Notts thief breached town centre order to steal paddling pool

A thief barred from Retford town centre breached an injunction to steal goods from shops.

Retford man Alex Kinsey, 29, of no fixed abode, was served with an Anti-Social Behaviour Injunction on February 19, 2016 and was found to have breached the conditions on six occasions between June 4-6.

During this time Kinsey stole items from Asda and Rhythm and Booze to the value of £188, namely a lawnmower, paddling pools, a bistro set and alcohol, a court has heard.

Kinsey was not present in court to hear the verdict of Deputy District Judge Evans at Mansfield County Court on December 5, who considered that as this was Kinsey’s first breach, a three-month suspended sentence was appropriate.

Cllr Julie Leigh, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods at Bassetlaw District Council, said: “I am satisfied that the court has taken action against Mr Kinsey and I hope that he views this as a warning and an opportunity to abide by the conditions of his Injunction for the remainder of its term.”

Nottinghamshire Police supported Bassetlaw District Council in making the application for breach of the order, which will remain in place until 17th February 2017. Should Kinsey breach again, the maximum sentence the court can impose is a period of up to two years in custody and/or an unlimited fine.

The public are asked to help authorities enforce the Kinsey’s Injunction as he is still barred from entering the town centre, and have released his picture.

A council spokesperson said: “Should you see Kinsey in the exclusion zone which includes Retford Town Centre in addition to Morrisons supermarket and Family Bargains, the public should report this to Nottinghamshire Police by calling 101.”