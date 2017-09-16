Notts Police issue advice after terror threat level increased to ‘critical’

Nottinghamshire Police have issued advice to residents after a terror attack in London resulted in the threat level to the UK becoming ‘critical’

The force issued a statement on their website which read: “As you may be aware, last night the national threat level was increased to critical.

“Whilst people are understandably concerned we’d like to reassure you that we have robust plans in place for situations like this, which are regularly tested, and we continue to review these alongside our resourcing in line with the national strategy.

“In light of the events in London yesterday, you are likely to see an increased police presence around public transport and in crowded areas over the coming days.

“There is no need to be alarmed. They are here to reassure you and keep everyone safe.

“If you have any concerns, please just speak to them. They’re very friendly and will be happy to answer any questions you might have.

“We know this is an unsettling time, and our thoughts remain with all those who were injured in the terror attack in London yesterday, as well as with our colleagues who responded to the incident.”

You can report anything suspicious to the Anti-Terrorist Hotline on 0800 789 321.

“Remember, it’s better to have multiple people report the same thing, than to assume someone else has reported it,” the statment added.