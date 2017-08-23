Notts man downed wine and whisky then lost control of mum’s Smartcar

A schizophrenic man damaged his mum’s Smartcar after he downed wine and whisky and lost control of it in a Nottinghamshire village, a court has heard.

Carta Clay-McSherry was “heaviliy under the influence” when he hit a kerb and forced a motorcyclist to swerve out of the way near his home on Kirton Park, in Kirton, on August 4.

A test revealed he had 90 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Prosecutor Judith Kirkham said: “His mother told police her son suffered from schizophrenia and she was concerned he had been drinking while on medication.”

Clay-McSherry, 24, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Monday.

Frances Pencheon, mitigating, said: “This was a very short period of driving over a very short distance in daylight hours. The car was still in a driveable condition. It is completely out of character.

“He was doing agency work but was between jobs and found it difficult to control his mood. He wrongly turned to alcohol.

“This incident has been a real wake-up call to him.”

He was given a 12 month community order,and ordered to go on a sixth month alcohol treatment course and attend five days fo a rehabilitation activity requirement.

He was banne from driving for two years and must pay a £50 fined, and costs of £85 and an £85 victim surcharge.