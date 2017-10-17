Notts emergency services train for serious road crash

The emergency services in Nottinghamshire have had an intensive training exercise replicating a serious car crash with multiple casualties.

Nottinghamshire Police, Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue and the East Midlands Ambulance Service took part in an in-depth multi-agency training exercise at RAF Newton today - Tuesday, October 17.

It consisted of a serious road traffic collision following a police pursuit with multiple casualties and a complex scene for the emergency services to deal with.

Inspector John Lees from East Midlands Operational Support Services, who organised the event, said: “This is one of the first times we’ve conducted multi-force training on a collision of this nature. It’s about working together as a team rather than four separate organisations.

“We know that when incidents like this happen, if it’s on a major route, it can cause massive complications so we want to work to ensure the response runs as smoothly as possible.

“I am really impressed with how everyone came together not just today, but also in the run-up to it and I have to say a massive thank you to the college and students who took part.

“We’ve had people here observing and we’re going to assess how it’s gone and any learning that might come out of it. We hope to do more events like this on a regular basis.”

The first part of the exercise focussed on the police response then featured staged arrivals of the other partners who took over to showcase their involvement and skills during such an event.

Observers from East Midlands Operational Support Services, the Police Federation and Nottinghamshire Police Professional Standards team attended to assess the response along with Assistant Chief Constable Steve Cooper.

It was supported by the University of Nottingham Samworth Academy who provided around 13 students to act as casualties. Around 80 members of staff took part.