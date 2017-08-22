Notts burglar takes cash, jewellery and designer handbags

Do you recognise this bag?

Notts police officers have released an image of a bag stolen in a burglary in Retford.

A force spokesman said: “A house on Birch Close in Ranskill was broken into during the evening of Friday 28 July. Cash, jewellery and designer handbags were taken.”

If you recognise this bag or have any information that could help, please contact Notts Police on 101 quoting incident 857 of 28 July.