Nottinghamshire Police Vets Football squad reach National Police Final

Nottinghamshire Police will face Scotland Police in the National Police Final this month.

The march will kick off at 5pm at Nottingham Forest’s City Ground on May 18.

The Force is hoping to have a bumper crowd for the big occasion and are inviting available officers and staff to watch the game and hopefully see the Notts Police team lift the trophy.

The side has had a fantastic season following a 4-0 victory in the semi-final against Hampshire Police at Gosport. They now face their hardest test yet against a very experienced Scotland side.

Captain Kev Broadhead said: “It’s set to be another fantastic occasion. We were brilliant in the semi-final and we are all confident we can continue our fantastic run.

“The Vets side is the only force football side we have here at Notts Police and there is a great camaraderie with all the guys.

“We have players from all over the force, from all different departments, from PCSOs, officers, everyone is on board.

“The atmosphere down in Hampshire was fantastic, but we’re here back in our own back yard, we are hoping to get a good vocal support to help us to victory.

“If anyone is available to come and watch, all the lads would be hugely appreciative of any support the local community can give us.”

Insp Suk Verma said: “We are delighted to have got to this stage. The season has been one of the best I’ve been involved in and to finish it with a cup final is something that will be remembered for years, especially as we are lucky enough to be playing in our home county.

“We would also like to thank Nottingham Forest who have been fantastic in helping organise the match. We hope to raise plenty for charity too before and after the game with a charity collection, to be decided by Nottingham Forest, as a thank you for their help in organising the venue.”

“Let’s hope we can keep the trophy in Nottingham.”

Admission is free of charge and the tea-bar will be open in the main stand.