Nottinghamshire men wanted to become Butlers in the Buff

Attractive, approachable men happy to bare all are being sought for a part-time job that pays around £25 an hour.

So if you're down-to-earth and in great shape, this could be the job for you!

Butlers in the Buff, the male order company, are currently looking to recruit men from across the UK to sign up to become party butlers. Donning the signature uniform of an apron along with a white collar, cuffs and a black bowtie, Butlers in the Buff are on hand to help parties celebrating all occasions go with a bang.

From manning the bar to mingling with guests and serving canapes, Butlers in the Buff are hand-picked to be outgoing, fun and cheeky.

Rates of pay are around £25 an hour and you can fit the job in suit your lifestyle.

So if you fancy getting paid to party, see http://www.butlersinthebuff.com/uk/work-for-us/ to find out more.

