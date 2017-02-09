Nottinghamshire County Council leader slams ‘sweetheart’ Surrey deal

The leader of Nottinghamshire County Council has condoned an alleged “sweetheart deal” between Surrey County Council and the Government to cancel their planned referendum to raise council tax by 15 per cent.

Councillor Alan Rhodes has questioned why Surrey County Council is being “favoured” over Nottinghamshire after a series of leaked texts revealed the Tory council had been offered a “special deal”.

Mr Rhodes also criticised the fact that Surrey County Council has already received an additional £20 million more than Nottinghamshire County Council in a transition grant.

He said: “Nottinghamshire County Council has endured over £212 million in cuts from the Conservative Government, social care across the country including in Nottinghamshire is at crisis point. There are simply not the funds available to provide all the services that our communities need.

“I would have to question as to why Surrey County Council is being offered ‘a deal’ for their services but the situation in Nottinghamshire is being ignored.

“I would say that if it is good enough for the people of Surrey then it is good enough for the people of Nottinghamshire. Favouring another County Council is totally unacceptable, unfair and unjust.

“Our council and the people of Nottinghamshire quite frankly deserve better than how the Conservative Government is treating us.”