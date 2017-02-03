Nottinghamshire Council gritters in action over the weekend as freezing temperatures predicted

Gritting teams in the county are set to be out tonight (FRI) on the roads with forecasts predicting road temperatures will drop below freezing.

MET Office forecasts are monitored daily by Via East Midlands’ Newark depot – Via is managing highways services on behalf of Nottinghamshire County Council as they work in partnership on the ongoing annual winter planning preparations.

At this stage, it also looks as though the teams could be out on Saturday and Sunday nights too, if road temperatures again fall below freezing.

The teams will continue to monitor the situation closely and look at weather forecasts throughout the weekend and into next week.

The County Council and Via East Midlands are working with district and parish councils to ensure the maximum practical winter support can be provided to communities across the county.

The authority stockpiles 20,000 tonnes of salt at the start of the winter, which it says is above Government recommendations. Salt is distributed from four depots across the county – based at Markham Moor, Bilsthorpe, Newark and Gamston.