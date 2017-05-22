Nottinghamshire could be hotter than Greece and Turkey this week

Warmer weather is finally on the way for Nottinghamshire - just in time for the bank holiday weekend.

The Met Office is forecasting temperatures of up to 25°C for parts of the county this week, making it hotter than Marmaris in Turkey and Rhodes in Greece.

The UK is set to enjoy a dry, bright and warmer week this week with things feeling warm or hot by Friday, according to the Met Office website.

Emma Sharples, from the Met Office, said temperatures look set to be around the low 20s for most of this week, before rising up to the mid and even high 20s by weekend, with temperatures of 26°C and 27°C possible.

And there'll be plenty of sunshine around to enjoy too.

But with a weather front set to arrive from the west at some point over the weekend, it's not yet clear how long the sunshine and warm temperatures will last, and if we'll have a nice bank holiday Monday.

So make the most of it while it lasts!