Notcutts customers dig deep for Help for Heroes

Notcutts Dukeries garden centre near Worksop has helped raise more than £300 for Help for Heroes.

The garden centre staged a weekend of bucket collections which saw customers dig deep to support the charity’s ongoing work.

Andrew Rawson, centre manager at Notcutts Dukeries, said: “We were very pleased to support Help for Heroes in providing a venue for their weekend cash collection.

“Thank you to all of our customers who kindly donated to this very worthwhile charity.”

Roger Simkins, local volunteer for Help for Heroes, added: “We’d like to thank Notcutts Dukeries for allowing us to collect at the centre and all the customers who very generously donated over the collection weekend.

“The money raised will be used to support British servicemen and women who have been wounded or injured in the line of duty, and their families.”