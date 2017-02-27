Norbridge Academy named in top three per cent UK schools for progress

A Worksop primary school has received a letter of congratulations from the Minister of State for Schools after it was again named as one of the UK’s best schools for progress.

The latest Key Stage 2 results place Norbridge Academy in the UK’s top 3 per cent of schools for progress children make between the end of Key Stage 1 and Key Stage 2.

87 per cent of children achieved at least the national standard in reading, numeracy and writing. This is significantly above the average for England, which is 53 per cent.

In his letter, Nick Gibb MP praised the school for “ensuring every child has the necessary fluency in reading, writing and mathematics to prepare them for secondary education and beyond.”

He also thanked staff for their “hard work and professionalism in producing such high standards”.

George Huthart, head teacher at Norbridge Academy, said: “To be named as one of the UK’s top schools again is a fantastic achievement and recognition of the hard work children and adults put in to every aspect of school life.

“Everybody in school is committed to our belief system which is to Be the Best You Can Be.

“All of the children work hard, enjoy learning new things and have a fantastic attitude towards the school curriculum.”