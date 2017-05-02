Search

Nominate community projects for share of grant money

Jewson has opened nominations for its 2017 Building Better Communities competition, and is calling on people in Lincolnshire to nominate community building projects that are in need of a helping hand.

This year’s total regional prize fund has doubled to £200,000 and community groups can apply for a share of the overall prize fund, anything from £500 to £10,000 to spend on building materials, or put their project forward for the top prize of £50,000 for building materials and labour.

And a new addition to the 2017 competition is communities can also nominate a ‘Trade Hero’ – a tradesperson who plays a big role in their area, whether it’s a roofer who has fixed a leak in the village hall or a builder who has supported a local children’s chCommunity groups and trades.

To make a nomination visit www.buildingbettercommunities.co.uk.