‘No need to be alarmed’- Armed police deployed across Nottinghamshire after increased terror threat

You may notice armed police in Nottinghamshire areas from today after extra officers were deployed in response to the increased national threat level.

Although there is no specific threat to the county, the officers are being deployed as part of “Operation Temperer”.

Nottinghamshire Police say these officers will be armed and this will be the case in many cities across the country.

A statement on the force website reads: “It’s important to remember that these officers are on duty throughout the year and, because of the current threat level being raised to critical, they will be more visible.

“There is no need to be alarmed. They are here to reassure you and keep everyone safe, and they are still police officers.

“If you have any concerns, please just speak to them. They’re very friendly and will be happy to answer any questions you might have.”

The force said it would continue to review planned events in the next few weeks to ensure it has proportionate resources and security arrangements in place.

“We will also be working very closely with our partners in the city and county, including local authorities, other emergency services and public transport providers, to provide the best possible service to you,” the statement reads.

“At this time, there are no plans to deploy military personnel on to the streets of Nottinghamshire.”

PReport anything suspicious through the Anti-Terrorist Hotline on 0800 789 321 or, in an emergency, by calling 999.