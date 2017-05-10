No Conservative MPs or officials to face charges over election expenses

No Conservative politicians or officials will face criminal charges over alleged electoral expenses fraud, it has been announced.

Nick Vamos, Head of Special Crime at The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said the CPS has considered files of evidence from 14 police forces, including Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, "in respect of allegations relating to Conservative Party candidates' expenditure during the 2015 General Election campaign."

He added: "We considered whether candidates and election agents working in constituencies that were visited by the Party's 'Battle Bus' may have committed a criminal offence by not declaring related expenditure on their local returns. Instead, as the Electoral Commission found in its report, these costs were recorded as national expenditure by the Party.

"We reviewed the files in accordance with the Code for Crown Prosecutors and have concluded the tests in the Code are not met and no criminal charges have been authorised."

However, one file from Kent Police, which has only been received recently by the CPS, remains under consideration.