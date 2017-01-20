New Welbeck WI enjoys a membership boom

Members of the newly-formed Welbeck WI enjoyed their first official meeting this month.

And, as well a celebrating with a glass of fizz, in true WI style, a cake from Little Town Pantry was heartily enjoyed.

The group has already attracted more 90 members.

Members of all ages are welcome and an exciting programme of events is scheduled for the coming 12 months.

They meet at 7.30pm on the first Thursday of the month at Lady Margaret Hall in Welbeck.

If you are interested in joining please email welbeckwi@gmail.com.

They are also on Facebook and Twitter at @WelbeckWI.