New plan launched to reduce future flood risks

A plan which sets out how to ensure a sustainable water supply in Greater Lincolnshire while protecting homes, farms and businesses from flooding has been launched.

The Greater Lincolnshire Water Management Plan was given a seal of approval by the Environment Secretary, the Rt Hon Andrea Leadsom MP, when it was launched in the House of Commons in September last year.

She praised the Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership for being “ahead of the game” when it comes to planning for future water supplies and reducing flood risk.

Mark Tinsley, a Board Member of the Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership and Chair of the Greater Lincolnshire Water Management Board, said: “Greater Lincolnshire is a growth area which is planning to create 100,000 new homes and 29,000 new jobs and grow its economy by £8 billion by 2030.

“The area also has a long coastline and a great deal of low-lying land, 45 per cent of Greater Lincolnshire is in the flood plain, so flood management is critical to facilitating growth. In a low-lying area more storms and sea level rise increase the risk of flooding from the sea

“Our Water Management Plan is vital as it sets out how we ensure a sustainable water supply in the future while protecting our homes, farms and businesses from flooding.”