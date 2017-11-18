New PCSOs join Nottinghamshire Police force

A total of 10 Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) have completed their training and are ready to take on their new roles.

The group paraded at their passing out ceremony in front of friends and family at Nottinghamshire Police's Hucknall Police Station on Friday November 17.

The PCSOs have completed their six weeks training and over the coming weeks, the new officers will be deployed across the county, where they will undertake a range of duties in their new roles.

The ceremony was hosted by the force's Deputy Chief Constable, Rachel Barber.

She said: "I’d like to welcome Cohort 2B to our policing family.

“The job is very rewarding, especially in the PCSO role as they will engage with their local communities and the job is hugely important to the force.

“The cohort have worked hard over the past six weeks to get to this stage, but their training isn’t over. You will continue to learn every single day, but trust your judgement and use each other and colleagues for support and guidance.

“I’d like to wish all of the officers all the very best in their future careers here at Nottinghamshire Police.”

PCSO Ian Foster had previously worked for the Air Force and spotted the job opportunity on the force’s social media channels.

He said:"It feels excellent. I wanted to try something a little bit different following my career. I wanted to do something worthwhile and I’m very excited of what lies ahead.

“It’s been a very challenging six weeks whilst we learn so much, but it’s an exciting time as we will be on patrol next week. I can’t wait to get going now. We’ve done all the work, but now it’s putting that into practice.”

PC and PCSO recruitment is currently closed, but police cadet recruitment opened earlier this month.