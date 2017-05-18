New faces on the Creswell beat

Residents in the Creswell area have some new faces on patrol with PCSO Rebecca Basford and PC Claire Harradine joining the Creswell Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team.

Both officers have been busy getting to know the area, speaking to residents, meeting local councillors and visiting schools.

PCSO Basford said: “Becoming a PCSO is a new challenge for me, but I’ve always enjoyed working with people so I’m really looking forward to linking in with the local community and hopefully making a difference to any concerns people in Creswell may have.

PC Harradine added: “Having worked in the area on both response and investigation team I am familiar with the Creswell area, but it is a different style of policing for me. I’ve really enjoyed getting out on patrol and getting to really know the local community.

“Our focus will be to target the issues that matter to local residents and work with partnership agencies to try and find effective long term solutions.

“I also hope to target issues around the illegal supply and misuse of drugs, and what used to be known as legal highs.”

“If you have any issues that you think we could help with then please don’t hesitate to contact us.”

To contact the team, call 101 or visit www.derbyshire.police.uk

You can also follow them on Twitter at @CreswellSNT