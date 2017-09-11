New course for people caring for someone with dementia

A free Alzheimer’s Society course to help people caring for someone with dementia is taking place in Gainsborough from November 16. The sessions take place over three or four weeks and aim to help carers understand more about symptoms of dementia, legal and money matters, providing care and coping day to day. The course is free.
For more information or to book a place contact the Alzheimer’s Society on 01522 437069
